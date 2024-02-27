School transport review looks to abolish 'nearest school' rule

A new school transport scheme could be phased in over the next few years after a review recommended abolishing the “nearest school” rule and reducing distance rules for eligibility.

Minister for Education Norma Foley is to seek Cabinet approval for the publication of the review.

However, no significant changes are to be made to the system for at least 18 months. It is understood that the rules of the scheme will remain the same for the 2024/2025 school year due to challenges securing additional buses and drivers in the tight labour market.

Fees for the scheme, which carries 161,000 students, are set to remain frozen at their current rates for the next school year.

Advertisement

Many parents have struggled for years to try to get their child a place on the bus to and from school.

The review highlights how a better transport scheme would help the environment by reducing the number of individual car journeys.

Under existing rules, a primary school pupil must live at least 3.2km from their school to qualify for a bus place under the school transport scheme.

This would reduce to 2km and then 1km, depending on available funding.

Advertisement

The Cabinet will discuss the review on Tuesday morning with any changes needing major funding.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.