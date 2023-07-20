Search underway for lioness missing in city

The search for a mystery missing animal believed to be a lioness is underway in Berlin.

Police are searching for the animal in the southwestern outskirts of the city.

At about midnight last night, police started to receive reports and videos of the wild animal.

They instantly started their search.

Roughly 30 cars were deployed and a vet was called to help in the search.

This is where the mystery part comes in as local zoos, animal sanctuaries and circuses have said they are not missing any big cats.

Police spokesperson Daniel Keip told public broadcaster RBB that "in the summer you often hear reports of crocodiles in swimming lakes and then it turns out all it was, was a big duck. In this case, it's obviously totally real. We're dealing with a lioness that's roaming freely through Teltow, Stahnsdorf and Kleinmachnow."

But Michel Rogall, a circus director in Teltow who was woken by police at 2 am is not convinced.

Advertisement "If it's a lion, I'll eat my broom," he told the Tagesspiegel newspaper. Kleinmachnow Mayor, Michael Grubert, said authorities have not been able to verify reports of the animal sighting, but it has since been seen by an officer involved in the search. A video shared on Twitter - which police believe is real - also appeared to show a lioness in a forest in the area.