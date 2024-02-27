Several people hospitalised following serious North Wexford crash

Several people have been hospitalised following a serious road traffic collision in North Wexford yesterday evening.

The two-vehicle crash happened on the R772 at Tinnock Lower, near Gorey, just after 7pm on Monday.

Three people, including two males aged in their 30s and 50s, and a female in her 30s, were transported from the scene to St. Vincent's Hospital for treatment.

Their injuries are reported to be serious.

The road is closed at Tinnock Lower on the Gorey to Inch Road from the roundabout at exit 22 of the M11.

It's expected to be closed until late morning to allow for a technical examination of the scene.

Investigations are currently underway.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Gorey Garda Station 053 9430690 or the Garda Confidential Line 1800 666 111.

