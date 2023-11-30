Shane MacGowan dies aged 65

Shane MacGowan has died at the age of 65.

He was best known for being the frontman of 'The Pogues.'

After being removed from the band in the early 1990s, he founded 'Shane MacGowan and The Popes'.

Within ten years, the singer returned to The Pogues, and toured with them until 2014, when they ultimately split.

Born in the UK, he spent much of his childhood with his maternal family in County Tipperary.

Tributes are rolling in online to the Irish icon with one person saying "If ever the phrase ‘We will never see his likes again” was appropriate, it’s today. Codladh sámh Shane McGowan."

Shane MacGowan is survived by his wife Victoria Mary Clarke whom he married in 2018.

Paying tribute to her husband today, she said "the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon."

In a statement she said: "I don’t know how to say this so I am just going to say it.

"Shane who will always be the light that I hold before me and the measure of my dreams and the love of my life and the most beautiful soul and beautiful angel and the sun and the moon and the start and end of everything that I hold dear has gone to be with Jesus and Mary and his beautiful mother Therese.

"I am blessed beyond words to have met him and to have loved him and to have been so endlessly and unconditionally loved by him and to have had so many years of life and love and joy and fun and laughter and so many adventures.

"There’s no way to describe the loss that I am feeling and the longing for just one more of his smiles that lit up my world.

"Thank you thank you thank you thank you for your presence in this world you made it so very bright and you gave so much joy to so many people with your heart and soul and your music.

"You will live in my heart forever.

"Rave on in the garden all wet with rain that you loved so much. You meant the world to me."

