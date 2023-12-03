Shane MacGowan's funeral to take place in Tipperary

Legendary singer Shane MacGowan's funeral service is to take place this week in Tipperary.

The Pogues frontman died on Thursday aged 65.

MacGowan spent part of his childhood in Nenagh, County Tipperary, where his mother was originally from.

The singer is due to be honoured in the town on Friday.

Exact funeral details have yet to be released, however, it is believed the funeral ceremony will take place in the same church which held Shane MacGowan's mother's funeral.

It's understood that the funeral will involve a procession for the singer through the streets of Dublin.

His remains will then be brought back to County Tipperary.

President Michael D. Higgins, who called MacGowan one of 'music’s greatest lyricists', is expected to attend the service.

