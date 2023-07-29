Play Button
Play Button
News

Sinéad O'Connor documentary to air tonight

Sinéad O'Connor documentary to air tonight
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

'Nothing Compares', the award-winning documentary on the life of the late Sinéad O'Connor will air on television tonight.

The 2022 documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson was scheduled to air tonight before the news of the singer's death on Wednesday aged 56.

The documentary follows Sinéad's rise to fame during the late 1980s and early 1990s, and earlier this year won an IFTA for Best Feature Documentary.

Advertisement

Sharing to Twitter, Ferguson said "Watch the film, feel the rage, have a good cry and let's remember the woman for her radical, magical ways and all she has done for us. I’ve never been prouder to be an Irish woman."

'Nothing Compares' airs on Sky Showcase, as well as Sky Arts at 9 pm tonight, July 29th, and will also be available to stream on NOW TV.

Advertisement

You can watch the trailer for the documentary here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Minister for Justice happy to meet US tourists family following horrific assault

 By Shaun Connolly
News 2

Sons of US tourist assaulted in Dublin thank public for support

 By Beat News
Sport 3

League of Ireland First Division review: Wexford climb into playoffs, Waterford held on the road

 By Shaun Connolly
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement