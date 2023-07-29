Sinéad O'Connor documentary to air tonight

'Nothing Compares', the award-winning documentary on the life of the late Sinéad O'Connor will air on television tonight.

The 2022 documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson was scheduled to air tonight before the news of the singer's death on Wednesday aged 56.

The documentary follows Sinéad's rise to fame during the late 1980s and early 1990s, and earlier this year won an IFTA for Best Feature Documentary.

We had been scheduled to release Nothing Compares today on Sky / Now for a very long time and after lots of thought we are going to go ahead with that plan. The reaction to the film and love for Sinead has been palpable and we feel screening it this weekend is the right 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hmpMqaUFuQ — Kathryn Ferguson (@Kath_Ferguson) July 29, 2023

Sharing to Twitter, Ferguson said "Watch the film, feel the rage, have a good cry and let's remember the woman for her radical, magical ways and all she has done for us. I’ve never been prouder to be an Irish woman."

'Nothing Compares' airs on Sky Showcase, as well as Sky Arts at 9 pm tonight, July 29th, and will also be available to stream on NOW TV.

You can watch the trailer for the documentary here.

