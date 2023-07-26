Play Button
Sinéad O' Connor dies aged 56

Sinéad O' Connor dies aged 56
Rachael Dunphy
Sinéad O'Connor has died aged 56.

The Dublin singer, who was best known for her 10 studio albums saw success across the world.

Her song Nothing Compares 2 U was named the number one world single in 1990 by the Billboard Music Awards.

Last year, a documentary of the same name was released, which followed the singer's rise to fame, as well as how she used her voice at the height of her stardom

Last year, the singer suffered the heartbreaking loss of her son, who sadly died by suicide at just 17. She is survived by her three children.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

The Nitty Gritty

