Play Button
Play Button
News

Sinéad O'Connor to be laid to rest this week

Sinéad O'Connor to be laid to rest this week
Rachael Dunphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Singer Sinéad O'Connor will be laid to rest later this week.

The singer-songwriter passed away in London on July 26th.

In a statement, her family said members of the public will be able to pay their respects on Tuesday morning when her funeral cortege will pass along the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow at 10:30.

The cortege will pass along Strand Road in the town, passing the home in Montobello where the singer lived for a number of years.

Advertisement

A private burial will then take place.

Since the announcement of her death over a week ago, messages of sympathy and grief have come from across the world, including a former teacher of O'Connor at Newtown Secondary School in Waterford City.

A documentary about Sinéad O'Connor named 'Nothing Compares', which was released last year, was also added to streaming services in the wake of her death.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

USA crash out of the World Cup after losing to Sweden on penalties

 By Beat News
Sport 2

Waterford fuelled by past disappointments in pursuit of Senior Camogie title

 By Beat News
News 3

Public still divided over whether Ryan Tubridy should return to radio show

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement