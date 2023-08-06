Sinéad O'Connor to be laid to rest this week

Singer Sinéad O'Connor will be laid to rest later this week.

The singer-songwriter passed away in London on July 26th.

In a statement, her family said members of the public will be able to pay their respects on Tuesday morning when her funeral cortege will pass along the seafront in Bray, Co. Wicklow at 10:30.

The cortege will pass along Strand Road in the town, passing the home in Montobello where the singer lived for a number of years.

Advertisement

A private burial will then take place.

Since the announcement of her death over a week ago, messages of sympathy and grief have come from across the world, including a former teacher of O'Connor at Newtown Secondary School in Waterford City.

A documentary about Sinéad O'Connor named 'Nothing Compares', which was released last year, was also added to streaming services in the wake of her death.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.