Sixteen-year-old accused of endangerment over Dublin collision

A 16-year-old has been accused of endangerment of life by colliding with two stationary cars during an incident in January.

The boy, who cannot be named because he is a minor, faces 10 charges arising from the incident on January 31st in west Dublin.

He is accused of stealing a car, driving without a licence or insurance, dangerous driving, failing to give his details to gardaí, and failing to remain at the scene or report the collision.

He is further charged with criminal damage to two cars, and endangering the lives of the occupants of those vehicles, at Calmount Road, Dublin 12.

Dublin Children's Court heard the incident happened at Calmount Road in Dublin 12.

Following Wednesday's hearing, Judge Paul Kelly adjourned the case to a date in May, when there will be a preliminary hearing to decide if the case will remain in the Children's Court or proceed to the Circuit Court, which has broader sentencing powers.

The teenager was granted bail, the terms of which state he must not drive any vehicle, remain sober, and attend a training course.

By Tom Tuite

