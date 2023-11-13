Solas Cancer Support Centre 2023 Schools, Run and Walk for Life events raise €195,000

Schools for Life which took place on Friday October 6th followed by Run and Walk for Life over the weekend of October 14th and 15th collectively raised €195,000 for the Solas Cancer Support Centre.

The main event took place on Sunday 15th October in Waterford city, with Dungarvan hosting the event on Saturday 14th October.

The event also saw 8,000 pupils in schools over the southeast ‘Go Orange for Solas’ on October 6th.

On announcing the amount raised Barry Monaghan, Chair of the Board of Trustees of the charity spoke of his appreciation to all who took part. ‘We are very grateful to all the runners, walkers, fundraisers, and volunteers involved.

The funds generated will be used to help fund our services, both in Waterford and in our west Waterford service, in 2024.

During 2023 we have seen numbers engaging with the service increase by 35% and for the first time the cost of operating the service will reach €1 million. We are proud to be able to meet this demand and offer a broad range of support’.

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre explains how the event this year was such a huge success saying ‘it would not be possible without the voluntary organising committee and the 200 volunteers involved in all the activities.

She added: "We would like to thank our Media Sponsor WLR and our Event Sponsor UPMC Whitfield Hospital, the event would not be possible without them both. We are also grateful for the support of Eirgen and Activate while Beat ensured the second annual schools for life was such a success".

Solas offers free professional support services to those affected by cancer, their families, and carers in Waterford and surrounding areas.

A wide range of services are available including Counselling, Complementary Therapies, Acupuncture, Meditation, Yoga, Play Therapy, and Art Psychotherapy for children and adolescents as well as a range of support webinars. For inquiries please call the Solas Cancer Support Centre on 051 304604 or email [email protected]

