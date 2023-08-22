Solas Cancer Support Centre’s Run and Walk for Life returns to Waterford this October

The Solas Cancer Support Centre’s Run and Walk for Life returns to the streets of Waterford City on Sunday 15th October and Dungarvan’s Greenway on Saturday 14th October. This is the 15th year of the event and it offers a range of options to those taking part.

The 10K Run and Walk in Dungarvan starts at 11 am on Saturday 14th October at Walton Park.

The 10k Run and Walk on Sunday 15th October starts at 11.00 am on the Quay in Waterford City. A new 5K walk has been added to both Waterford and Dungarvan to encourage families to take part in tandem with the 10K routes. The popular virtual option is also available and workplaces are being encouraged to once again #GoOrangeForSolas. Registration is open online at solascentre.ie. The registration fee is €25 per adult and €15 per child. This fee includes a t-shirt and an event medal, kindly sponsored by Eirgen Pharma.

Beat is delighted to continue its longstanding partnership with the charity and this year will focus on the Schools for Life Programme where schools have an opportunity to host events on Friday 6th October.

Tracy McDaid, Manager of the Solas Cancer Support Centre, explains what this annual event means to the charity: “The Run and Walk for Life is the most action-packed and exciting weekend of the year for Solas Cancer Support Centre. The atmosphere is always unbelievable and this year we’re celebrating the 15th year of the event.

"It’s a great opportunity to reflect on what the event means to the community in Waterford city and county. The Run and Walk for Life is our main fundraiser annually and funds are needed now more than ever. This year, we’ve seen a 30% increase in demand for our services. Some of those services include complementary therapy, counselling, life coaching acupuncture, wellness class, support group and information sessions.”

Over 7,000 one-to-one support sessions were delivered by Solas Cancer Support Centre in 2022. Last year, the Run and Walk for Life event raised €135,000. These funds went towards supporting the running costs of the service which cost €850,000 to operate in 2022.

Speaking at the launch, Gwen Daniels, General Manager, UPMC Whitfield Hospital, said: “As another Solas Run and Walk for Life takes place, UPMC is delighted to be the main sponsor again this year.

"This partnership allows us to ensure that patients in the South East have access to a robust suite of oncology services as they progress through their diagnosis and treatment. We recognise and appreciate the valuable services and care that Solas provide to patients and their families as they navigate their cancer journey as our team in UPMC Hillman Cancer Centre work to deliver comprehensive care to those patients during their cancer treatment.”