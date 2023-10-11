Play Button
Sony unveils Playstation 5 console

Sony unveils Playstation 5 console
Credits: Lucie Liz, Pexels
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Get your Santy lists ready! Sony has unveiled the new PS5 console, due to be released in November, according to Joe.ie.

The new console will be lighter and smaller than previous models.

Sony released a statement today, confirming that the new console will have 30% less volume and weigh 18% less than its predecessor. The new console will have four separate cover panels, and the top panel will boast a glossy finish.

The console will be available from Playstation.com, and in stores in the US from November onwards. It will be rolled out globally in the weeks following its release.

The new console will set you back €449.99 for the standard model. If you wish to get the Ultra HD- Blu-ray disk edition, it will set you back €549.99.

Only a few weeks ago, EA pulled all FIFA games offline ahead of the release of the newest installment, titles EA Sports FC 24, after EA decided to detach the game franchise from the FIFA organisation.

