EA to change name of FIFA24

By the time the latest installment of FIFA gets to your console, it will be rebranded as EA Sports FC 24.

The game producers, EA, are taking the limelight away from FIFA. According to the BBC, this is due to a disagreement between the football governing body and the gaming giant over the cost of the licensing of the use of the FIFA name. But will this change the way FIFA24 is received?

Game users have been promised by EA that they will not be let down by EA Sports FC 24. Many love the game because they can play as their favourite team or player. EA assures users that this realistic experience will still be captured in the EA Sports FC 24 game.

The latest installment shall keep the Ultimate Team feature, including female players for the first time.

However, FIFA has now announced that they will be releasing more games in conjunction with third party companies. FIFA President Gianni Infantino stated that "The new FIFA game - the FIFA 25, 26, 27 and so on - will always be the best game for any boy or girl. We will have news on this soon."

