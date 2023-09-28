EA pull FIFA games offline

This morning, EA have pulled all FIFA games offline with no prior warning.

This is following the gaming giant's decision to move away from the football body in its branding. The latest installment of the franchise will now be called EA Sports FC 24. There was a disagreement regarding the franchise between EA and FIFA, resulting in the removal of the FIFA name from the title of the world-renowned game. EA Sport FC 24 will be available from the 29th of September.

However, many gamers found FIFA offline this morning. The games have disappeared from digital stores on Playstation, Xbox and Nintendo, as well as PC. According to Joe.ie, when searching for FIFA 23 on Xbox or Playstation store, it will simply not be there.

It is uncertain whether players with a physical copy of the games will find any difference while using online features.