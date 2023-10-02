South East gains 190 new Irish citizens

The South East has 190 new citizens after the latest ceremony took place in Dublin today.

Minister for Justice Helen McEntee welcomed the granting of citizenship to 3,000 new Irish citizens in the Convention Centre.

Speaking before the first of three Citizenship Ceremonies today, Minister McEntee congratulated those attending the ceremony:

Our new citizens enrich Ireland with their presence and our society reaps the benefits which they bring. By sharing their own unique cultures and traditions with us, our newest citizens become part of our communities and we are all the better for it.”

Ireland's newest citizens span from 131 countries. India, the UK and Brazil make up the top 10 nationalities, closely followed by Poland Nigeria and Romania.

In the South East, Waterford gained the highest number of new citizens with 51, followed by Wexford with 47. Tipperary is home to 45 new Irish citizens, with Carlow and Kilkenny gaining 23 and 24 new citizens respectively.

Today follows three ceremonies in County Kerry and two in Dublin earlier this year, meaning over 11,000 people have become Irish citizens so far this year.

Since the ceremonies were introduced in 2011, approximately 165,000 people have received their Irish citizenship.

