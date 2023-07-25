South East Greenway officially opens in Wexford today

The first phase of the South East Greenway officially opens this morning.

This is a major milestone in the development which will provide a spectacular 24 km off-road cycling and walking trail

It is designed to connect the Norman Town of New Ross to the Viking city of Waterford, through the scenic countryside of South Kilkenny.

The official opening Will take place at 11am at the Greenway car park in Rosbercon and the Greenway will open to the public at 2pm this afternoon.

This project commenced in 2018 and is funded by the Department of Transport, Transport Infrastructure Ireland, Kilkenny County Council, Wexford County Council and Waterford City and County Council.

South East Greenway Route

The Greenway will provide an attractive amenity for visitors to the area as well as providing an environmentally friendly alternative for commuters into Waterford and New Ross.The Greenway follows the line of the disused New Ross to Waterford Railway, and passes through the Mount Elliott Tunnel and over the Red Bridge.

It will ultimately form part of a longer Greenway from St Mullins in Carlow to the Waterford Greenway and Dungarvan. (From St Mullins long distance walkers can follow the River Barrow to Kildare and then the Grand Canal to Dublin).

Phase 1 of the South East Greenway is approximately 6km in length from New Ross to Glenmore.

It is the first part to be opened of the 24km of the South East Greenway, which will be a spectacular off-road cycling, walking and wheeling Greenway.

Once fully completed, it will run along an old railway line from the quays of Waterford to New Ross along the banks of the Barrow River, through South Kilkenny.

It will in future phases, include historic elements such as the Red Bridge and the old rail tunnel at Mount Elliot and will ultimately connect to the renowned Waterford Greenway.

Speaking about the Greenway, Minister Jack Chambers said, “The opening of the first section of the South East Greenway represents an exciting development for the South East Region.

"A figure of €8 million has been invested by the Department of Transport in developing this wonderful Greenway route to date.

"This investment signals the Government’scommitment to provide high-quality cycle infrastructure that will generate many benefits for cyclists and communities across Ireland.

"This Greenway will encourage greater levels of travel via cycling and walking rather than private car use amongst leisure users, tourists, and commuters.

"The opening of this route along the River Barrow and its connection with the Waterford Greenway will, in due course represent a valuable tourism amenity in Ireland in attracting visitors to Ireland’s Ancient East.”

Also attending the official opening on Tuesday 25th July, Peter Walsh Chief Executive of TII stated, "I am delighted to welcome the opening of the first section of the South East Greenway. This is a major milestone in the development of this important project, which will provide a spectacular 24 km off-road cycling and walking trail adjacent to the banks of the River Barrow. The Greenway is an attractive amenity for communities along the route as well as enhancing the existing tourism offerings throughout County Wexford and County Kilkenny."

Acting Chief Executive of Wexford County Council, Eamonn Hore said, “I am delighted to see that this day has finally come to pass with the opening of the first section of the South East Greenway.

"Thanks to all the people involved, right back to the original genesis of the project in 2014. I hope everyone enjoys the experience.”

For further information, check out southeastgreenway.net.

