Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Status Orange wind warning issued for South East counties

Status Orange wind warning issued for South East counties
A woman walks along Clontarf promenade in Dublin as Irelands meteorological agency has issued fresh weather warnings for intense rain, days after parts of the country were severely flooded during Storm Babet. Picture date: Friday October 20, 2023.
Beat News
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Waterford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Wexford.

Residents in the five counties affected by a Status Orange wind warning are advised to stay indoors on Wednesday night due to the impact of Storm Gerrit.

The Status Orange alert will remain in effect until midnight on 28/12/2023.

Advertisement
Advertisement

What to expect

Strong and very gusty westerly winds are expected to reach storm or near-storm force for a time this evening.

Power outages and severe disruption are likely, leading to dangerous traveling conditions.

Coastal flooding is anticipated, heightening the risks associated with the ongoing weather conditions.

Status Yellow warning

Advertisement

In addition to the orange warning, a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain covers the entire country until midnight.

This warning is issued due to very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, coupled with spring tides that may result in coastal flooding.

The Status Yellow warning for wind and rain takes effect at midnight and remains in place until 6 am on Friday.

By David Bjelac, Beat News

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Roscommon woman spreading festive cheer with free Christmas dinners today

 By Beat News
News 2

Irish pensioner bidding for global record after ‘walking around the world twice’

 By Beat News
Entertainment 3

TikTok's #DatingWrapped: The Viral Trend of the Month

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement