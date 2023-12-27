Status Orange wind warning issued for South East counties

A Status Orange wind warning has been issued for counties Waterford, Clare, Cork, Kerry, and Wexford.

Residents in the five counties affected by a Status Orange wind warning are advised to stay indoors on Wednesday night due to the impact of Storm Gerrit.

The Status Orange alert will remain in effect until midnight on 28/12/2023.

What to expect

Strong and very gusty westerly winds are expected to reach storm or near-storm force for a time this evening.

Power outages and severe disruption are likely, leading to dangerous traveling conditions.

Coastal flooding is anticipated, heightening the risks associated with the ongoing weather conditions.

Status Yellow warning

In addition to the orange warning, a Status Yellow warning for wind and rain covers the entire country until midnight.

This warning is issued due to very strong and gusty southwesterly winds, coupled with spring tides that may result in coastal flooding.

The Status Yellow warning for wind and rain takes effect at midnight and remains in place until 6 am on Friday.

By David Bjelac, Beat News

