Status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire South East

10/07/2023 Motorists drive in bad weather on the M50 near Cherry Orchard, Dublin. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins
Rachael Dunphy
Rachael Dunphy
A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the entire South East this evening.

The warning runs until nine o'clock tonight in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick and Leitrim.

It's currently underway, with Met Eireann warning of spot flooding in some areas, and difficult travelling conditions.

