Status yellow thunderstorm warning for the entire South East

A yellow thunderstorm warning has been issued for the entire South East this evening.

The warning runs until nine o'clock tonight in Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Tipperary, Waterford, Limerick and Leitrim.

Status Yellow - Thunderstorm warning for Leinster Cavan Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford, Leitrim



Localised thunderstorms for a time this evening



Potential Impacts

Difficult travelling conditions

Spot Flooding



Valid: 17:14 Fri 25/08/2023 to 21:00 Fri 25/08/2023 pic.twitter.com/ABHbzKbAoj — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) August 25, 2023

It's currently underway, with Met Eireann warning of spot flooding in some areas, and difficult travelling conditions.

