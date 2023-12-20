Status Yellow wind warning issued for the South East

Met Eireann has issued a Status yellow wind warnings for the whole country for tomorrow Thursday, December 21.

The warning was issued in two; one affecting Clare, Kerry, Connacht and Donegal. and another affecting the whole country.

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford Northwest winds will be very strong at times⚠️ Potential Impacts:

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Difficult driving & cycling conditions⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/FbGFhE47xn — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2023

Status Yellow - Wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Connacht NW winds will be very strong at times. High waves are also expected⚠️ Potential Impacts:

• Wave overtopping

• Debris, loose objects displaced

• Difficult driving & cycling conditions⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/wRMaxIFjJa — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2023

Both warnings begin at midnight and expire at 8pm tomorrow.

