Status Yellow wind warning issued for the South East

Met Eireann has issued a Status yellow wind warnings for the whole country for tomorrow Thursday, December 21.
The warning was issued in two; one affecting Clare, Kerry, Connacht and Donegal. and another affecting the whole country.
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Leinster, Cavan, Monaghan, Cork, Limerick, Tipperary, Waterford
Northwest winds will be very strong at times⚠️
Potential Impacts:
• Debris, loose objects displaced
• Difficult driving & cycling conditions⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/FbGFhE47xn
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2023
Status Yellow - Wind warning for Clare, Kerry, Donegal, Connacht
NW winds will be very strong at times. High waves are also expected⚠️
Potential Impacts:
• Wave overtopping
• Debris, loose objects displaced
• Difficult driving & cycling conditions⤵️https://t.co/l8JdKfwZt9 pic.twitter.com/wRMaxIFjJa
— Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 20, 2023
Both warnings begin at midnight and expire at 8pm tomorrow.
