Status Yellow wind warning issued for the South East

Status Yellow wind warning issued for the South East
Met Eireann has issued a Status yellow wind warnings for the whole country for tomorrow Thursday, December 21.

The warning was issued in two; one affecting Clare, Kerry, Connacht and Donegal. and another affecting the whole country.

Both warnings begin at midnight and expire at 8pm tomorrow.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

