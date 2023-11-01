Storm Ciaran: Fresh advice issued

Following this morning’s Virtual National Emergency Coordination Group meeting, the latest Met Éireann update suggests that Storm Ciarán will track eastwards off the southern coast of Ireland, with winds expected to pick up along the south coast later this evening.

A Status Yellow rain warning is in place for Waterford from 7pm today (Wednesday Nov 1st) to 7am tomorrow (Thursday Nov 2nd).

According to WLR FM, Fergus Galvin, Director of Services with Waterford City and County Council has urged the public to remain cautious.

He said: “Storm Ciarán will move along the south coast of Ireland tonight and bring with it some blustery winds, which may lead to fallen branches and debris on roads.

“Waterford City and County Council would like to reiterate that motorists allow extra travel time as journeys may be hazardous and to be conscious of vulnerable road users such as pedestrians and cyclists.”

With between 10mm and 15mm of rainfall expected overnight, any rainfall will fall on already saturated ground. While HAT (Highest Astronomical Tide) is not expected to be exceeded, there could be some surface water occurring on roads as a result of run-off from the already saturated ground.

Motorists are advised not to drive through floods as flood waters can be deeper than they appear. Pavement and road surfaces may also be damaged beneath the flood waters.

Waterford City and County Council’s severe weather management team is monitoring the situation and Council ground crews are on stand-by to deal with any issues that may arise, such as localised flooding, blocked drains, and gulley overflows.

Members of the public can contact Waterford City and County Council’s Customer Services Desks on 0818 10 20 20 during normal office hours, after which calls will be transferred to the Council’s emergency services number.

Please note the following emergency contact numbers below:

Emergency 999/112

Uisce Éireann 1800 278 278

ESB Networks 1800 372 999

Gas Networks Ireland 1800 205 050

Waterford City and County Council advises the public to: