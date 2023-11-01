Play Button
Storm Ciarán: Rain warning in place for South East

Storm Ciarán: Rain warning in place for South East
11/03/21 Windy weather conditions pictured at Poolbeg Co Dublin this morning... Pic Stephen Collins/Collins photos
A status yellow wind warning is in place for Clare, Kerry and Galway this morning as well as a rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork and Waterford.

There is also a separate yellow rain warning still in place for Kerry which began on Tuesday. That warning is valid up until 12pm on Wednesday.

Met Éireann are warning of strong and very gusty westerly winds, accompanied by squally showers.

The wind warning for Clare, Kerry and Galway is valid from 5am this morning up until 11am.

The rain warning for Carlow, Kilkenny, Wexford, Wicklow, Cork, Waterford is valid from 7pm on Wednesday until 7am on Thursday morning.

Met Éireann said further rainfall associated with Storm Ciarán, combined with saturated ground conditions and high river levels, may lead to flooding.

The forecaster said it will be cloudy, dull and wet this morning.

A band of rain moves off northern counties while scattered showers move in across the country.

Some of the showers will be heavy and squally for a time, but they will clear away to the north later this afternoon, followed by a mix of sunshine and isolated showers. Highs of 10 to 13 degrees in a fresh and gust southwest wind.

It will be cloudy and rather blustery on Thursday morning with isolated showers slowly clearing.

Drier weather will follow in from the northwest later in the morning with some hazy sunshine too. A few showers will push in across western counties later in the afternoon but staying dry elsewhere with highs of 9 to 12 degrees and light winds.

It will be cloudy on Friday with outbreaks of rain across the north of the country but staying mostly dry across the south until the afternoon when isolated showers develop.

Moderate to fresh northwesterly winds with highest temperatures of 9 to 12 degrees.

By Kenneth Fox

