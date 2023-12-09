Play Button
Storm Elin: Weather warnings in place for gale force winds

A man walks along Bull Wall, Dublin, in bad weather. Weather warnings have been activated as Storm Agnes arrived in Ireland. Agnes, the first named storm of the season, will affect western regions of the UK and Ireland, with the most powerful winds expected on the Irish Sea coasts. Picture date: Tuesday September 26, 2023.
A series of weather warnings have been issued as Storm Elin tracks towards Ireland.

Status orange wind warnings will come into place for Wicklow, Dublin and Donegal between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

A number of yellow alerts for wind and rain are already in effect for much of the rest of the country - the exceptions being Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

The alerts are set to remain in place until later this evening. Met Éireann is warning of gale force winds in places and dangerous travelling conditions.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said: "Storm Elin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts. Disruption and travelling difficulties, with the potential too for wave overtoppping."

By James Cox

