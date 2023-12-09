Storm Elin: Weather warnings in place for gale force winds

A series of weather warnings have been issued as Storm Elin tracks towards Ireland.

Status orange wind warnings will come into place for Wicklow, Dublin and Donegal between 11am and 2pm on Saturday.

A number of yellow alerts for wind and rain are already in effect for much of the rest of the country - the exceptions being Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Waterford.

#StormElin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts, causing disruption and travelling difficulties in parts during Saturday ⚠️ Status Orange wind warnings have been issued for #Wicklow, #Dublin & #Donegal 🍃🌊 More here 👇https://t.co/BoUueCIxKa pic.twitter.com/FQXlXqdIHf — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) December 9, 2023

The alerts are set to remain in place until later this evening. Met Éireann is warning of gale force winds in places and dangerous travelling conditions.

A Met Éireann spokesperson said: "Storm Elin will generate gale force west to northwest winds and severe gusts. Disruption and travelling difficulties, with the potential too for wave overtoppping."

By James Cox

