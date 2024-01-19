Storm Isha to hit Ireland this weekend

Storm Isha will bring very strong winds to Ireland this weekend as the current cold snap comes to an abrupt end.

Met Éireann has issued a nationwide warning for strong and gusty southwest winds during Sunday and the early hours of Monday.

The weather agency said the storm could create significant coastal waves and difficult travelling conditions.

Debris and loose objects could also be displaced as gale-force winds hit coasts.

The status-yellow warning comes into effect at 11 am on Sunday and will last until 6 am on Monday.

⚠️#StormIsha has been named by the UK Met Office⚠️ #StormIsha will bring very strong winds to Ireland on Sunday🌬️ Wind Warning details➡️https://t.co/RMepExdJHx Warnings will be updated so please keep an eye on https://t.co/nYumITXWOg and the Met Éireann app📲 pic.twitter.com/eUgNU7Tw9w — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) January 19, 2024

The UK Met Office has issued a status-orange warning for the North from 6 pm on Sunday until 9 am on Monday.

It said very strong winds will disrupt travel and power services.

The storm comes after a spell of very cold weather across the island.

Much of Co Donegal and the North was still under a blanket of snow on Friday morning.

However, warmer temperatures will replace the recent snow and sub-zero chills at the weekend, with highs of 13 degrees Celsius possible on Sunday.

Temperatures will begin to rise on Friday evening, with rain developing in the west and spreading eastwards across the country overnight.

Saturday will be a much milder day with outbreaks of rain and drizzle.

Some dry spells will develop in the afternoon, but a more persistent spell of rain will spread from the west again on Saturday evening.

