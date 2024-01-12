Sub-zero temperatures expected this weekend in the South East

Met Éireann has warned of a cold and frosty night in the South East this weekend.

There is also a possibility of rain in some regions next week as temperatures drop.

Tonight, it is expected that the lowest temperatures will be between -2 to +2 degrees, with some clear spells possible.

On Saturday, it will be 'mostly dry with occasional sunny spells for the morning, with a little drizzle possible near the coast'.

MET EIREANN PREDICTS

The predictions by Met Éireann for Saturday, January 13 to Tuesday, January 16reads:

Saturday night: Patchy light rain or drizzle will continue sinking southwards, with clear spells following in the north later. Cold and frosty with lowest temperatures of -3 to +2 degrees.

Sunday: A mix of sunny spells and cloud to start with patches of light rain or drizzle. Brightening up with further sunny spells developing through the day, with just isolated showers. Highest temperatures of 4 to 7 degrees in a light to moderate northerly wind.

Sunday night: Very cold with clear spells and widespread frost. Most areas will be dry but there will be isolated wintry showers, mainly feeding into northern areas on a light to moderate northerly breeze. Lowest temperatures of -3 to +1 degrees.

Monday: Cold with frost slow to clear. Most places will be dry and sunny but it will be cloudier in the north and west, bringing scattered wintry showers. Highest temperatures of 2 to 5 degrees in a light northerly wind.

Tuesday: Current indications suggest Tuesday will be cloudier than previous days, with rain turning to sleet or snow at times over the northern half of the country. Highest temperatures of 3 to 7 degrees with light to moderate southwest or variable breezes.

