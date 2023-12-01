Suspected petrol bomb attack on asylum-seeker centre in Wexford

A suspected petrol bomb attack on the building site for an asylum-seeker centre is being viewed as the latest violent anti-immigrant incident.

A piece of machinery was burnt out in the early hours of this morning at the site in Rosslare in Wexford.

A teleporter forklift truck, understood to worth almost €80,000, was outside the former Great Southern Hotel which has been left derelict for a number of years.

It was set on fire at around 4am in a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Gardaí said there were no injuries as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made, but investigations are continuing.

The hotel building is being renovated for use as an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre, with up to 170 asylum seekers due to be placed there in the coming weeks, and as many as 400 eventually.

There have been a number of protests in the Wexford town over the last number of weeks.

