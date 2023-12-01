Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Suspected petrol bomb attack on asylum-seeker centre in Wexford

Suspected petrol bomb attack on asylum-seeker centre in Wexford
Joleen Murphy
Joleen Murphy
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

A suspected petrol bomb attack on the building site for an asylum-seeker centre is being viewed as the latest violent anti-immigrant incident.

A piece of machinery was burnt out in the early hours of this morning at the site in Rosslare in Wexford.

A teleporter forklift truck, understood to worth almost €80,000, was outside the former Great Southern Hotel which has been left derelict for a number of years.

It was set on fire at around 4am in a suspected petrol bomb attack.

Advertisement

Gardaí said there were no injuries as a result of the incident and no arrests have been made, but investigations are continuing.

Advertisement

The hotel building is being renovated for use as an International Protection Accommodation Services (IPAS) centre, with up to 170 asylum seekers due to be placed there in the coming weeks, and as many as 400 eventually.

There have been a number of protests in the Wexford town over the last number of weeks.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Low temperature and ice warning extended for the weekend

 By Rachael Dunphy
News 2

Waterford Airport secures future with €12m private investment

 By Ayomide Akinshilo
Beat 3

FEEL GOOD FRIDAY WINNER!

 By Claire Rowe
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement