Tánaiste claims number of young people getting mortgages at highest level since mid-2000s

The Tánaiste claims the number of young people getting mortgages is at its highest level since the mid-2000s.

Micheál Martin says the number of first-time buyers in the past two years is significant.

It comes as the Housing Minister prepares to tell Cabinet today that a number of vacant houses have been brought into use, and houses are being built faster.

Speaking before the meeting, the Tánaiste defended the government's record on housing:

Advertisement

"The number of drawdowns of first-time mortgages is at an all-time record. The number of young people who are getting mortgages, drawing down those mortgages to purchase new homes is at an all-time high, I think it's the highest since the mid-2000s."

He added: "That's where the progress is being made and there have been substantial subsidies brought forward in a variety of schemes to facilitate more affordable homes."

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.