Taylor Swift announces Irish dates for Eras Tour

Taylor Swift announces Irish dates for Eras Tour
Taylor Swift performs during “The Eras Tour” on Friday, May 5, 2023, at Nissan Stadium in Nashville, Tenn, © Copyright 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved
Rachael Dunphy
Taylor Swift has finally announced dates for the European leg of her Eras Tour - including two Irish dates.

Swift will play Dublin's Aviva Stadium for two nights, June 28th and 29th 2024.

This will be Swift's first Irish date since her Reputation tour in 2018.

Other European dates include four nights in Wembley Stadium, two nights in Paris, and Sweden, Spain and the Netherlands.

In March of this year, Taylor Swift started the American leg of her Eras Tour, which has been breaking attendance records all across the USA.

Swift's concerts feature the hits from all ten of her studio albums, including Love Story, Karma and Shake it Off.

You can register for presale here, with general sale taking place on 13th July.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

