Noughty Beats
News

Teen appears in court charged with murder of gunman Tristan Sherry

Teen appears in court charged with murder of gunman Tristan Sherry
Photo: PA Images
Beat News
Beat News
An 18-year-old has been charged with the murder of gunman Tristan Sherry, who was killed following a shooting at a restaurant in Blanchardstown on Christmas Eve in which another man was fatally injured.

David Amah, of Hazel Grove, Portrane Road, Donabate, Dublin, was remanded in custody after a brief hearing at Blanchardstown District Court on Friday morning.

Tristan Sherry (26) was attacked after opening fire inside Browne's Steakhouse in Blanchardstown on the night of December 24th. He was pronounced dead at the scene and last week, a man was charged with his murder.

Jason Hennessy Snr (48) was shot in the neck and upper body while having a meal with family and friends.

Mr Hennessy, from Corduff in west Dublin, was rushed to hospital, but his condition deteriorated, and he died on January 4th. Following his death, gardaí have launched a second murder investigation.

On Friday morning, Garda Sergeant Emma Ryan told Judge Conneely that Mr Amah “made no reply” when charged at Finglas Garda station shortly after 6pm on Thursday.

The District Court does not have the power to consider a bail application in a murder case.

Mr Amah was remanded in custody to appear at Cloverhill District Court on Tuesday.

Mr Amah was also granted legal aid after the court heard he is unemployed and in receipt of social welfare.

The accused, who has yet to indicate a plea, sat silently throughout the brief hearing and did not address the court.

A second man is due to appear later on Friday on a connected charge.

Tom Tuite

