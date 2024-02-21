Teenager and young man killed in road traffic collision

A teenager and a young man in his 20s have died following a road traffic collision in Co. Limerick.

The single vehicle incident happened on the N69 at Ballyengland just before 7.30pm last night when the car hit a wall.

The bodies of the teenage boy and young man, who were both passengers in the car, were removed to University Hospital Limerick.

The driver and another passenger, who are both in their late teens, are being treated for non-life threatening injuries.

Advertisement

The road is still closed this morning while a forensic collision investigation is conducted at the scene.

According to the Irish Independent, the death toll now in Ireland since the beginning of 2024 now stands at 30, one more than the same period last year.

Gardaí are appealing for witnesses to come forward.

Garda Appeal

Gardaí and emergency services attended the scene of a fatal road traffic collision that occurred on the N69 at Ballyengland, Co.Limerick on Tuesday, 20th February 2024.

Advertisement

The single vehicle collision occurred at approximately 7.25pm when the car collided with a wall. Two passengers, a man in his 20s and a man in his late teens were fatally injured.

The driver and another passenger, both men aged in their late teens are receiving treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

The bodies of the deceased have been removed to the mortuary at University Hospital Limerick, where a post-mortem will take place in due course.

The road remains closed this morning with local diversions in place. A technical examination will be carried out by Garda Forensic Collision Investigators.

Advertisement

Gardaí are appealing to anyone who may have witnessed this collision to contact them.

Any road users who may have camera footage (including dash-cam) and who were travelling in the area at the time, are asked to make this footage available to Gardaí.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Askeaton Garda Station 061 601630 or any Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.