A teenage girl has died following an incident involving a tractor in Co. Cavan.

The single vehicle collision happened on the L2514 at Loughduff, Cavan at around 11pm last night.

Gardaí say a girl in her late teens died when the tractor she was in collided with a ditch.

A male teenager who was driving the tractor wasn't injured.

Advertisement

Her body has been removed from the scene to Cavan General Hospital where a post mortem will take place.

The road is currently closed and Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

Second Collision Overnight

Gardaí have confirmed it was one of two collisions to happen yesterday evening.

A man in his 80's has been killed in a road traffic collision in Co. Louth.

Advertisement

He was walking on the Castlebellingham to Annagassan Road just before 8 o'clock last night when he was hit by a car.

The pensioner was pronounced dead at the scene and his body has been removed to Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital for a post mortem.

The road is still closed this morning as Gardaí carry out a forensic examination.

They're also appealing for any road users in the area yesterday evening who may have camera footage to make it available.

Advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to contact Drogheda Garda station.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.