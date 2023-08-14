Play Button
Teenager (16) missing from Wexford found 'safe and well'

A teenager from Wexford, who was reported missing earlier this month, has been located safe and well.

16-year-old Adam O'Connor, from Gorey, was last seen almost 10 days ago.

He was reported to be missing from Saturday 5th August 2023 at approximately 11 a.m. in the town.

A spokesperson for the Gardaí commented: "Adam O'Connor has been located safe and well.

"An Garda Síochána would like to thank the media and the public for their assistance."

 

