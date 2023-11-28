Play Button
Teenager in hospital and four others injured after Co Tipperary crash

A teenager has been admitted to hospital and four other people have been injured in a Co Tipperary crash.

At around 10.50am, two cars were involved in a collision on the N62 into Thurles town, located just off the M8 motorway.

A male teenager was taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for serious injuries.

Two males in their late teens and two women in their late 40s and 50s were also taken to University Hospital Limerick to be treated for injuries which are not believed to be life-threatening, gardaí said.

The road had been closed pending an examination and has since reopened.

Gardaí are appealing for any witnesses to the collision to come forward.

By Gráinne Ní Aodha, PA & Beat News

