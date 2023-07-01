Teenager reported missing from Co. Carlow

A teenager has been reported missing from Co. Carlow.

16-year-old Muscab Mohammed Ahmed was last seen in the Monacurragh area of Carlow on Wednesday 28th June at approximately 2pm.

He is described as being 5 foot 8 inches in height, with black hair and brown eyes. When last seen, the teenager was wearing white trousers, a black and white jacket and black runners.

Anyone with information on Muscab Mohammed's whereabouts are asked to contact Carlow Garda Station on 059 913 6627, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111 or any Garda Station.

