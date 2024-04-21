Temperatures could hit 19 degrees with good weather set to last until Wednesday

The dry and settled weather is expected to last until Wednesday with temperatures hitting 19 degrees in some areas, according to Met Éireann.

However, the forecaster said conditions will become more changeable from midweek, with spells of rain or showers at times.

Sunday will be a largely dry and sunny day as temperatures reach 15 to 18 degrees in light winds. Things will stay dry in the evening with long clear spells with a chance of a light shower.

The UV index will be moderate today

However, later in the night, cloud will build in the north. Temperatures will drop to between 3 and 7 degrees with some patchy mist or fog developing.

Monday will start cloudy at first over Ulster, extending into parts of the east and northwest through the morning. But it will be generally dry elsewhere, Met Éireann said, with spells of sunshine.

Temperatures will stay between 12 and 15 degrees in Ulster and parts of north Connacht on Monday, but topping 15 to 19 degrees elsewhere.

Tuesday will be cloudier at times in parts of Connacht and Munster with occasional light rain or drizzle, but drier elsewhere with spells of sunshine. Highest temperatures of 12 to 16 degrees generally, according to Met Éireann.

Wednesday will be a cooler day and rather cloudy with scattered patches of light of rain and drizzle though some sunny spells will still break through.

Met Éireann said Thursday will be a cool day with outbreaks of rain, mainly for Munster and Connacht. Drier elsewhere with the best of the sunshine in the north as temperatures reach between 8 and 11 degrees.