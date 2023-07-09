Temperatures set to hit 45C in parts of Spain in the coming week

Spanish authorities have issued a number of heat-related weather warnings over the coming days.

Temperatures are set to hit as high as 45 degrees in some parts of the country which is one of the most popular destinations for Irish holidaymakers.

Status yellow, orange, and even red weather warnings have been issued in some areas by Spain’s State Meteorological Agency AEMET

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather says many areas in Spain will be affected including some of the islands off of Spain.

He said temperatures at night will also be an issue: "Temperatures won't drop below 20 degrees in many areas overnight.

"Some areas could see temperatures stay above 25 degrees even at night time."

He added that the particularly hot conditions will last for a few days: "It'll last through into the middle of the week, it will slowly start to ease off later in the coming week but very hot right through the week.

"It does impact a large area of Spain, inland obviously hottest, but even areas that are popular with Irish, like Majorca, Ibiza, Marbella - they all have warnings in place for very high temperatures."

Irish tourists are being urged to take necessary precautions in the intense heat and to follow the advice of local authorities.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.