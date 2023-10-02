Play Button
Temperatures to soar this week

Temperatures to soar this week
Photo by Matt Cardy/Getty Images
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
According to Met Eireann, we could get a tiny slice of Summer this week, as temperatures are set to soar.

We may get a break in the miserable weather by Saturday.

Temperatures are set to be in the 20s on October 7th. We will see plenty of sunshine in most areas of the country. The North and West are set to see some scattered rain, but the South East is set to have a taste of Summer.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has backed this up, setting Saturday to be BBQ Saturday in Carlow.

Unfortunately, Sunday sees Autumn to return in all its glory. So as the temperatures soar, weather obsessed among us will need to just keep an eye on the sky!

