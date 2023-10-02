Temperatures to soar this week

According to Met Eireann, we could get a tiny slice of Summer this week, as temperatures are set to soar.

We may get a break in the miserable weather by Saturday.

Temperatures are set to be in the 20s on October 7th. We will see plenty of sunshine in most areas of the country. The North and West are set to see some scattered rain, but the South East is set to have a taste of Summer.

Alan O'Reilly from Carlow Weather has backed this up, setting Saturday to be BBQ Saturday in Carlow.

Advertisement

BBQ Saturday looks to be on! GFS weather model has fallen in line with other models showing warm air moving up over Ireland Friday and Saturday and at present Saturday looking good and dry but risk of rain Sunday and warm air could quickly retreat but uncertain beyond Sunday. pic.twitter.com/a4BO8IjjUw — Carlow Weather (@CarlowWeather) October 2, 2023

Unfortunately, Sunday sees Autumn to return in all its glory. So as the temperatures soar, weather obsessed among us will need to just keep an eye on the sky!