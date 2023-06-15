Town in Tipperary crowned Ireland's 'most weather obsessed'

Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary has been crowned Ireland's most weather-obsessed town.

It seems the South East can't stay away from their weather apps with Tramore, Clonroche, Wexford town and Clonmel all featuring in the top 10 according to research carried out by solar energy specialists at Wizer Energy.

Wizer Energy examined weather-related Google search terms over a five-year period to get the results.

Confirming our long-held suspicion that we're an island forever in tune with sunshine and showers, Wizer Engergy also discovered that there are an estimated 20,000 Google searches for the term ‘weather’ in Ireland per month. Madness!

Strangely for a city in the west of the country, Limerick is the least weather-obsessed area in the country, only registering 51 from a possible score of 400.

As for counties, Dublin is the most interested, with 9 towns in the county appearing on the list, closely followed by County Cork; 8, County Kildare; 6 and County Waterford and Wicklow both with 5.