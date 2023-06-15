Play Button
Tipperary News

Town in Tipperary crowned Ireland's 'most weather obsessed'

Carrick on Suir - Google Streetview
Joleen Murphy
Carrick-On-Suir in Tipperary has been crowned Ireland's most weather-obsessed town.

It seems the South East can't stay away from their weather apps with Tramore, Clonroche, Wexford town and Clonmel all featuring in the top 10 according to research carried out by solar energy specialists at Wizer Energy.

Wizer Energy examined weather-related Google search terms over a five-year period to get the results.

Confirming our long-held suspicion that we're an island forever in tune with sunshine and showers, Wizer Engergy also discovered that there are an estimated 20,000 Google searches for the term ‘weather’ in Ireland per month. Madness!

Strangely for a city in the west of the country, Limerick is the least weather-obsessed area in the country, only registering 51 from a possible score of 400.

As for counties, Dublin is the most interested, with 9 towns in the county appearing on the list, closely followed by County Cork; 8, County Kildare; 6 and County Waterford and Wicklow both with 5.

“Checking the weather forecast constantly is something we do ourselves, it has a huge impact on how and where we work!” notes Martin Desmond, Managing Director of Wizer Energy.

 “In our line of work, we’re outside nearly 90% of the time installing solar panels around the country and some of the most common questions we get from clients are all weather-related - ‘Will the Panels work when it’s cloudy? Or when it’s raining? Are they even worth it in Ireland?’ and the answer is always yes – Obviously now in the height of summer with longer days the panels can be more effective, but they work efficiently all year around and can be used to supplement a large portion of the electrical energy needs of most households.”

The Nitty Gritty

