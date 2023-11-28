The 2024 Nostradamus predictions make for grim reading

French seer and physician Nostradamus died almost half a millennium ago but his reported prophecies and intepretations still pulls a crowd.

In his 15555 book, Les Propheties, the Frenchman described visions for the future in the form of cryptic poems known as quatrains.

Despite its popularity, it should be noted that Nostradamus does not have a very good track record of correctly predicting the future---or maybe we just read his predictions the wrong way.

The most ardent followers of Nostradamus will tell you that his writings are quite accurate.

It is claimed that he prophesied the attacks of September 11, the assassination of President Kennedy and Hitler's rise to power.

For 2023, he correctly predicted the cost of living crisis, writing, "So high will the bushel of wheat rise / That man will be eating his fellow man."

Thankfully cannibalism is not common place in society.

However for the year 2024, the seer predicted great floods and tsunamis writing: "The dry earth will grow more parched and there will be great floods," warning elsewhere of a 'very great famine through pestiferous wave."

According to the Metro UK, he also appears to have predicted a confrontation with China.

He wrote about a 'combat and naval battle,' and says that the 'Red adversary will become pale with fear / Putting the great Ocean in dread.'

Some believe that the 'red adversary' refers to communist China and that the rest is a reference to a confrontation at sea.

And, in a book published in the 2000s, Nostradamus commentator, Mario Reading, interpreted some of Nostradamus' writing to refer to the current King of England.

In another quatrain, he refers to someone he calls the ‘King of the Isles,’ who has had a controversial divorce and who is ‘driven out by force.'

The king will is replaced by ‘one who will have no mark of a king' and some believe King Charles will abdicate the throne and will be replaced by Prince Harry.