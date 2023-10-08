Play Button
'The best is yet to come' says Ireland coach

'The best is yet to come' says Ireland coach
2023 Rugby World Cup Pool B, Stade de France, Paris, France 7/10/2023 Ireland vs Scotland Ireland's Garry Ringrose and Bundee Aki Mandatory Credit ©INPHO/Dan Sheridan
Ava Somers
Ava Somers
Ireland rugby coach Andy Farrell says that best is yet to come for the Irish team, according to the Irish Examiner.

The side won 36-14 against Scotland in Stade de France last night.

Farrell feels that history is in the sights of his Irish side, who are heading into a quarter final against New Zealand's All Blacks unbeaten. After Saturday's 17th consecutive win, the team are favourites to win the World Cup, alongside the reigning champions, South Africa. Ireland beat the reigning champions 13-8 two weeks ago.

Ireland's historic victory run began 15 months ago when they beat the All Blacks 42-19 in Eden Park. They have not lost a match since. A win against the same team would be a world record- 18 consecutive Test wins.

Farrell said "I don't think and neither do the team think that we've played our best rugby yet. We know where we want to go and want we're trying to achieve. Will we ever get there? I don't know"

The Ireland coach praised the thousands of Irish fans travelling to the French capital to support the team in their campaign for the World Championship. "We walk round to thank the fans after every game. It is the least we can do when they turn up in their thousands like they have done."

