The Launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway in Wexford.

The event organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, is expected to draw over half a million visitors to the Sunny Southeast.

This year's theme, 'A Fleadh for All', reflects its inclusive nature, welcoming both seasoned attendees and first-time visitors.

The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is set to take place in Wexford town from the 4th to the 11th of August 2024.

The festival will bring together 15,000 musicians, dancers, singers, and storytellers from diverse communities across Ireland, showcasing traditional Irish music, dance, and culture.

Advertisement

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and Wexford Credit Union.

RTÉ and TG4 will once again act as broadcast and live broadcasting partners, respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.