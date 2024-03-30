Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

The Launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway in Wexford.

The Launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann gets underway in Wexford.
30/03/.2024 30/03/.2024 Betty Connors, John Roche, Grace Murphy, Corra O’Donovan and Scott O’Reilly pictured at the launch of this year's Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann. Picture Andres Poveda
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

The event organised by Comhaltas Ceoltóirí Éireann and hosted by the Wexford Fleadh Executive Committee, is expected to draw over half a million visitors to the Sunny Southeast.

This year's theme, 'A Fleadh for All', reflects its inclusive nature, welcoming both seasoned attendees and first-time visitors.

The Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is set to take place in Wexford town from the 4th to the 11th of August 2024.

The festival will bring together 15,000 musicians, dancers, singers, and storytellers from diverse communities across Ireland, showcasing traditional Irish music, dance, and culture.

Advertisement

Fleadh Cheoil na hÉireann is kindly supported by Wexford County Council, Fáilte Ireland, and Wexford Credit Union.

RTÉ and TG4 will once again act as broadcast and live broadcasting partners, respectively.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Rebecca Ferguson: Nile Rodgers took me under his wing when I was losing hope

 By Beat News
News 2

Deposit Return Scheme Surpasses 20 Million Drink Containers Collected.

 By Aoife Kearns
News 3

Warning goes out over toxic risks to pets this Easter.

 By Aoife Kearns
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement