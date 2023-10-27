The Viral TikTok Trend "Boy Math" Explained

A humorous trend known as "boy math" is going viral, with users flooding TikTok with some funny examples.

Last month the term "girl maths" gained popularity on TikTok, which is a fun term used to justify girls spending habits.

"Girl maths" became viral, and when people started to add their own perspectives, the hashtag soon accumulated millions of views. Now, the platform is flooding with examples of girls persuading themselves that a purchase “saves money” or doesn't count through the use of “fun logic".

GIRL MATH: if i don't spend enough to get free shipping i’m losing money — Invis🧜‍♀️ (@invis4yo) October 18, 2023

Now, the trend has met it's match "boy math", which is taking over the for you page on the popular social media app.

While "girl maths" is all about women making light-hearted fun of their crazy purchasing logics, "boy maths" is a little more harsh. It is more about calling out and making fun of men’s hypocritical habits and behaviours.

Many TikTok creators have gotten behind the term "boy math" and shared their own takes on it.

With over 290 million views on the hashtag, one user shared his hilarious reactions to "boy math" examples.

boy math is when you 5’11” but round it up to 6’1” — sissi 🩷 (@sissimurilllo) October 25, 2023

The boy math trend first began on Twitter / X, began hypothesizing about "Boy Math" as a response to the girl math trend, according to Know Your Meme.