The Viral TikTok Trend "Boy Math" Explained

Megan O'Regan Byrne
A humorous trend known as "boy math" is going viral, with users flooding TikTok with some funny examples.

Last month the term "girl maths" gained popularity on TikTok, which is a fun term used to justify girls spending habits.

"Girl maths" became viral, and when people started to add their own perspectives, the hashtag soon accumulated millions of views. Now, the platform is flooding with examples of girls persuading themselves that a purchase “saves money” or doesn't count through the use of “fun logic".

Now, the trend has met it's match  "boy math", which is taking over the for you page on the popular social media app.

While "girl maths" is all about women making light-hearted fun of their crazy purchasing logics, "boy maths" is a little more harsh. It is more about calling out and making fun of men’s hypocritical habits and behaviours.

Many TikTok creators have gotten behind the term "boy math" and shared their own takes on it.

@brennaberg You know I had to use this as an example because this one is their favorite #boymath #bareminimum #redflags #toxic #dating101 #ex #boyfriend #situationship #relationships #heartbreak #nocontact #closure #hingedating ♬ original sound - Brenna

With over 290 million views on the hashtag, one user shared his hilarious reactions to "boy math" examples.

@ryan.maxwell22 Replying to @Tía Stina ♬ original sound - Ryan Maxwell

The boy math trend first began on Twitter / X, began hypothesizing about "Boy Math" as a response to the girl math trend, according to Know Your Meme.

