Play Button
Play Button
News

Thieves ram Hugo Boss store with car before robbery

Thieves ram Hugo Boss store with car before robbery
Beat News
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

An unknown amount of high-end clothes have been stolen from the Hugo Boss Store on Grafton Street, Dublin.

Gardaí were called to the robbery at around 4.30am this morning.

It is believed a car had been used to ram through the front of the store and then thieves proceeded to steal high-end clothes from the shop.

It is understood a lot of damage has been done to the front of the store, and it's unclear yet how much was taken.

Advertisement

Gardaí remain at the scene and investigations are ongoing.

A spokesperson says they are investigating "a burglary and criminal damage incident" at a retail store on Grafton Street and no arrests have been made.

 

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

News 1

Body of woman in her 60s pulled from river

 By Beat News
News 2

Huge UK retailer to return to Waterford after 9 year absence

 By Robbie Byrne
News 3

Garda appeal for info on three missing teenagers: Michelle (13), Alisha (14) and Shane (15)

 By Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement