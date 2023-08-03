This is the worst day of the week to go on a first date (according to Tiktok)

First dates can be tricky.

Aside from choosing the right activity, aftershave or outfit, the right timing is also key. How can you make sure date one plants the seed for date two?

Apparently one thing you can make sure to do, is avoid scheduling a first date on a Saturday night.

Yes, a Saturday, the one night you know you can stay out late. Why are Saturdays a bad idea?

Well, according to Tiktoker Charlotte, the reasons are multi-faceted. She writes: "This is why Saturdays suck for first dates. Assuming you work, Monday to Friday (9am-5pm), on weekdays you're already up out of the house, looking good and you're not doing it for the purpose of a date. On the weekend you have no firm commitments-if you get dressed up , it tends to be for that date."

She seems to imply that Saturday is a bad idea because you'll become heavily invested in the date, instead of investing that time in yourself. "Saturdays should be spent on activities and events that are known quantities," Charlotte says. "AKA with true friends. If you have a bad date on a Saturday, that's going to be more memorable. You will resent that waste of a Saturday, whereas a random Tuesday bad date will be long forgotten by next month."

Charlotte explains having a date on a weeknight can also allow for a handy escape route from a bad date: "What's nice about weeknights is you tend to have a built in excuse," she says.

Lastly, having a date on a Saturday can give you too much freedom, leading you to make questionable first date decisions. "It's not just helfpul for bad dates, its helpful for good dates," she says. "It stops you from getting ahead of yourself and getting too invested too quickly and doing one of those marathon dates."

Overall the vlogger advises safeguarding your Saturday for the stuff you know is guaranteed to add to your well being. "Moral of the story? Protect your Saturday," she says.

