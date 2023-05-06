Thousands of households to be hit with extra bin charges

Thousands of Irish households will be hit with extra bin charges.

70,000 households are going to face a new "brown bin" charge of around €100 per year.

The move by Panda Waste will come into effect on Monday. The recycling company will start charging €3.80 for each compost bin lift.

The new charge comes less than a year after the company increased its general waste bin-lift charges by more than 12 percent and also hiked its service charges.

The recycling company previously had no lift charge for brown bins to encourage customers to put their food waste into the bins.

Social Democrats TD Jennifer Whitmore says it is counterproductive to bring these charges in:

"We want people to do the right thing when it comes to our waste, we want people to recycle, we want people to compost. In order for them to do that we need to encourage them to do it and not penalise them when they do it so I think it is a counterproductive move by Panda."

She added: " I really do think it's going to stop some people from composting, I think psychologically it feels like they're being penalised for doing the right thing and I think that in itself will make people think twice about doing it and I think that's an unfortunate move"

