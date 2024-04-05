Play Button
Play Button
Noughty Beats
News

Thousands of litres of red wine seized in Rosslare

Thousands of litres of red wine seized in Rosslare
Aoife Kearns
Aoife Kearns
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Half a million euro worth of cannabis and red wine has been seized in Dublin and Rosslare.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog James, examined parcels at a property in Dublin, where they seized herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €480,000.

The parcels had been sent from Spain.

Seperately, 4,860 litres of red wine with an estimated value of over €59,000 was also seized at Rosslare Europort.

Advertisement

The illegal red wine, branded ‘Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700.

The driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Sport 1

Luke Littler says Man United loss inspired him to win Premier League homecoming

 By Beat News
News 2

Irish man among three killed in Swiss helicopter crash

 By Beat News
Wexford News 3

Gardaí at scene of crash in Wexford

 By Jayde Maher
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty
Apply for the Beat Fleet

Copyright © 2024. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement