Thousands of litres of red wine seized in Rosslare

Half a million euro worth of cannabis and red wine has been seized in Dublin and Rosslare.

Revenue officers, with the help of detector dog James, examined parcels at a property in Dublin, where they seized herbal cannabis estimated to be worth €480,000.

The parcels had been sent from Spain.

Seperately, 4,860 litres of red wine with an estimated value of over €59,000 was also seized at Rosslare Europort.

The illegal red wine, branded ‘Doppio Passo Primitivo Rosso 2022’, was discovered during the search of an accompanied trailer which had disembarked a ferry from Cherbourg, France and represents a potential loss to the Exchequer of more than €31,700.

The driver of the load has been questioned.

Investigations into both seizures are ongoing.

These seizures are part of Revenue’s ongoing operations targeting smuggling and shadow economy activity. If businesses, or members of the public, have any information regarding smuggling, they can contact Revenue in confidence on 1800 295 295.

