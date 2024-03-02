Three arrested in Cork in investigation targeting human trafficking

Three men have been arrested in Co Cork in connection with an investigation into human trafficking and labour exploitation.

The men, aged in their 30s and 40s, were arrested on Saturday morning, while searches at five locations in Cork and two locations in Roscommon were also carried out.

Gardaí said items of evidential value were seized during the searches.

The three men are currently detained under section 50 of the Criminal Justice Act 2007 at Garda stations in Cork.

The operation on Saturday morning involved over 100 officers from various Garda units, including the Armed Support Unit.

The investigation targeted the activities of an organised crime group operating in Ireland, which has connections to Eastern Europe.

Gardaí said the group is involved in the alleged trafficking of people to Ireland for the purpose of labour exploitation, and the Garda investigation is being supported by law enforcement from other jurisdictions and Europol.

Muireann Duffy

