Play Button
Play Button
News

Tipperary-native crowned 'Lidl Legend' at awards night

Tipperary-native crowned 'Lidl Legend' at awards night
Jessica Ní Mháirtín
Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon

Lidl hosted their annual awards ceremony last week, which saw a Tipperary-native win one of the biggest awards of the year.

The 'Lidl Legend'' award is one of the most prestigious of the 27 Lidl National Employee Achievement Awards, which all celebrate and recognise colleagues' achievements across the business.

Lidl says the company is "delighted" to crown their Sales Operations Manager, Dermot Ryan from Co. Tipperary as the Lidl Legend for 2023.

The awards ceremony took place last Tuesday, 25th April in the Aviva Stadium.

Advertisement

Photo credit: Paul Sherwood

In a statement, the company says, "it’s dedicated to recognising someone who lives and breathes the Lidl values of trust, respect, recognition and responsibility.

"They bring passion and dedication to their role every day and are instrumental in the continued success of our business."

Advertisement

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

Share this article
Facebook Icon Twitter Icon Whatsapp Icon
Advertisement

Trending

Entertainment 1

Ed Sheeran: Other artists are cheering me on in copyright fight

 By Beat News
News 2

Investigation into the discovery of woman's body at a house

 By Beat News
News 3

Ed Sheeran's beloved Irish grandmother dies in Wexford

 By Beat News
Advertisement

More in News
Advertisement
Quick Links
Podcasts
The Nitty Gritty

Copyright © 2023. All rights reserved. Developed by Square1 and powered by PublisherPlus.com

Advertisement