Tipperary-native crowned 'Lidl Legend' at awards night

Lidl hosted their annual awards ceremony last week, which saw a Tipperary-native win one of the biggest awards of the year.

The 'Lidl Legend'' award is one of the most prestigious of the 27 Lidl National Employee Achievement Awards, which all celebrate and recognise colleagues' achievements across the business.

Lidl says the company is "delighted" to crown their Sales Operations Manager, Dermot Ryan from Co. Tipperary as the Lidl Legend for 2023.

The awards ceremony took place last Tuesday, 25th April in the Aviva Stadium.

In a statement, the company says, "it’s dedicated to recognising someone who lives and breathes the Lidl values of trust, respect, recognition and responsibility.

"They bring passion and dedication to their role every day and are instrumental in the continued success of our business."

