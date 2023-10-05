Tipperary pub wins top prize at prestigious Irish Pub Awards

Kickham House, a Tipperary-based pub, has been named the Best Digital Innovator at the 2023 Irish Pub Awards.

This is the second consecutive victory for the pub at teh prestigeous awards.

According to Tipperary Live, the pub's proprietors, Nina and Travis Frisby have replaced the beer cooling system, investing in new high-quality appliances and furniture and transforming the backyard into a beer garden oasis.

They have managed to do all this while retaining the pub’s original traditional atmosphere.

The proprietors said: "We are so excited to be taking home the second winning title for our region.

"Tipperary Town is our home, it has so much to offer and we are dedicated in our efforts to place it firmly on the map where it rightfully belongs. We just want to say a big thank you to all our social media followers for their likes, shares and comments, and a big shout-out to our talented staff, you all are simply incredible".

Impressively, Nina and Travis only took control of the Tipperary pub in November 2021.

The Kickham House has also been shortlisted as one of the Top Five Emerging Businesses at the 2023 Tipperary Business Awards, hosted by Tipperary Chamber.

In other categories, Matt The Thresher, a pub in Birdhill, Tipperary won the best food pub category in the South East Region.

Mary Barry’s Seafood Bar & Restaurant, Kilmore, Wexford was named the best tourist pub in the South East region.

