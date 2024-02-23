Play Button
Top baby names of 2023 announced

Embargoed to 1900 Wednesday December 2 PICTURE POSED BY MODEL File photo dated 23/01/16 of a mother holding the feet of a new baby. Genetics of mother and baby contribute to most cases where babies are born very large or very small, according to research.
Rachael Dunphy
Jack and Grace were the country's top baby names for 2023.

Last year, 339 Graces were registered, while 561 Jacks were born.

In the South East, Jack was the top name in each of the five counties.

When it came to girls' names, Grace topped the list in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Waterford City's top name was Sophia, while Ellie was most popular in Waterford County.

Amelia was Wexford's top name, while Lily, Ellie, Mia, Ella and Isla were Carlow's most popular girls' names.

Overall, the top boys' names across the country were;

  1. Jack
  2. Noah
  3. James
  4. Rían
  5. Oisín
  6. Fionn
  7. Tadhg
  8. Liam
  9. Cillian
  10. Daniel

The top 10 girls' names in 2023 were;

  1. Grace
  2. Fiadh
  3. Emily
  4. Sophie
  5. Lily
  6. Ellie
  7. Mia
  8. Amelia
  9. Éabha
  10. Ella
On the other end of the scale, there were three baby girls called Nylah, Fíbí and Goldie.

While on the boy's side, three boys were registered with the names Daryl, Jeffry and Gregory.

You can check out the full list here.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

