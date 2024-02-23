Top baby names of 2023 announced

Jack and Grace were the country's top baby names for 2023.

Last year, 339 Graces were registered, while 561 Jacks were born.

In the South East, Jack was the top name in each of the five counties.

When it came to girls' names, Grace topped the list in Tipperary and Kilkenny.

Waterford City's top name was Sophia, while Ellie was most popular in Waterford County.

Amelia was Wexford's top name, while Lily, Ellie, Mia, Ella and Isla were Carlow's most popular girls' names.

Overall, the top boys' names across the country were;

Jack Noah James Rían Oisín Fionn Tadhg Liam Cillian Daniel

The top 10 girls' names in 2023 were;

Grace Fiadh Emily Sophie Lily Ellie Mia Amelia Éabha Ella

On the other end of the scale, there were three baby girls called Nylah, Fíbí and Goldie.

While on the boy's side, three boys were registered with the names Daryl, Jeffry and Gregory.

You can check out the full list here.

