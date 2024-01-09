Play Button
Traffic delays in Waterford City centre following accident

Emergency Services Stock, © PA Archive/PA Images
Ayomide Akinshilo
Emergency services in Waterford City had to attend to the scene of an accident along the Quays.

According to WLRFM and Waterford News and Star, it is believed that a man was hit by a car this afternoon, Tuesday, January 9.

The accident occurred on the Quays in Waterford City near Dooley's Hotel opposite Waterford Bus Station.

Motorists have been advised to expect delays if travelling towards the quays. Travellers are also advised to use alternate routes at this time.

Keep up to date with all the latest news on our website Beat102103.com.

More in News
